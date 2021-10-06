Road closures set as half marathon, 8k return to Victoria streets

Drivers should expect delays and be prepared to use alternate routes

Road closures are a longstanding tradition for Thanksgiving weekend in Victoria. After a year off because of COVID-19, they make a return as more than 4,500 runners will race through the streets in the Royal Victoria Half Marathon and 8K Road Race on Oct. 10.

Both events start and finish on Belleville Street between Oswego and Menzies streets on Sunday. The 8k starts at 7:30 a.m. and the half marathon at 9:30. Participants will finish by 1 p.m.

The events will affect vehicular traffic in downtown, James Bay, Cook Street, Beacon Hill Park, Fairfield and Gonzales neighbourhoods.

Drivers should expect delays and be prepared to use alternate routes.

No parking is allowed on the race route and cars will be towed from the course on Sunday morning starting at 3 a.m. Set up of cones, pylons, signs, and aid stations will also start that early, with takedown immediately following the last runner.

Extended complete closures will take place for set up, use, and takedown of start, finish, recovery, and support areas.

Full rolling closures will be in place along the race routes while runners pass — approximate closure times are in the following schedule and are in addition to those noted above.

For information visit runvictoriamarathon.com.

