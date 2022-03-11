Road rage incident leads to an alleged assault in Langford, West Shore RCMP says

A driver was allegedly punched by another driver on March 3

West Shore RCMP is asking for dash-cam footage after a road rage incident and alleged assault. (Black Press Media File Photo)

A road rage incident that led to an alleged assault in early March has West Shore RCMP asking for dash-cam footage.

A motorist told police they were assaulted by another driver at a Langford intersection around 4:30 p.m. on March 3.

Police said the alleged altercation spurred from a road rage incident on the Trans Canada Highway near McKenzie Avenue. The two drivers then proceeded to the intersection of West Shore Parkway and the Trans Canada Highway.

That’s where one of the drivers, a man, exited his green mini cooper at a red light, forced down the window of the victim’s black pickup truck and reportedly punched the victim multiple times, West Shore RCMP said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to send them dash-cam footage of the incident or erratic driving.

Anyone with information can also contact the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.

