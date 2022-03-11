West Shore RCMP is asking for dash-cam footage after a road rage incident and alleged assault. (Black Press Media File Photo)

West Shore RCMP is asking for dash-cam footage after a road rage incident and alleged assault. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Road rage incident leads to an alleged assault in Langford, West Shore RCMP says

A driver was allegedly punched by another driver on March 3

A road rage incident that led to an alleged assault in early March has West Shore RCMP asking for dash-cam footage.

A motorist told police they were assaulted by another driver at a Langford intersection around 4:30 p.m. on March 3.

Police said the alleged altercation spurred from a road rage incident on the Trans Canada Highway near McKenzie Avenue. The two drivers then proceeded to the intersection of West Shore Parkway and the Trans Canada Highway.

That’s where one of the drivers, a man, exited his green mini cooper at a red light, forced down the window of the victim’s black pickup truck and reportedly punched the victim multiple times, West Shore RCMP said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to send them dash-cam footage of the incident or erratic driving.

Anyone with information can also contact the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.

READ: Overturned car stalls Langford traffic at busy intersection

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Overturned car stalls Langford traffic at busy intersection

Just Posted

The proposed Greater Victoria School District budget for 2022-23 calls for signficant cuts, and as such has drawn criticism from local teachers association and parent advisory council reps. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here we go again: cuts to counselling, music possible for Greater Victoria schools

An overturned car has traffic backed up near Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway. (Photo courtesy of Cathy Webster)
Overturned car stalls Langford traffic at busy intersection

Cloth Castle owner Sylvia Ratcliffe and floor manager Natasha Cloutier show off the stack of donations bound for a children’s medical and trauma centre on the border between Poland and Ukraine. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Donations pile up in Langford business to help fleeing Ukrainians

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps speaks during a March 11 ceremony where the city celebrated formally supporting the Songhees Nation’s treaty negotiations with B.C. and Canada. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria supports Songhees Nation treaty negotiations with B.C., feds