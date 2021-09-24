One member of a work crew died and another was injured after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Kipp Road overnight. (News Bulletin file photo)

Road worker dies in highway incident in Nanaimo involving allegedly drunk driver

Workers were on paving crew on Trans-Canada Highway at Kipp Road

One member of a work crew is dead and another is seriously injured after a motor vehicle incident involving an allegedly drunk driver.

Emergency crews were called out Thursday, Sept. 23, just before midnight, to the Trans-Canada Highway near Kipp Road, where a single vehicle had collided with two workers on a paving crew, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

One of the workers, a man, was killed in the incident; police are not providing his age or city of residence until family has been notified. Another worker, a woman in her 30s from Nanaimo, was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“It’s very early in the investigation and we’re still gathering evidence, but alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors,” O’Brien said.

The driver, a woman in her 40s from Nanaimo, was detained at the scene, suspected of impaired driving, and provided breath samples that showed she was over the legal limit.

There were highway closures and detours all night until the area re-opened at about 7 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video leading up to the incident showing the white hatchback that was involved is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-35952.

