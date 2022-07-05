A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

Rossland man dies in Slocan River kayaking accident

The man died in hospital after being rescued

A 62-year-old Rossland man died in a kayaking accident in the Slocan River on June 30.

According to an RCMP news release, he became trapped under a log in the river near Goose Creek Road in Shoreacres.

Fellow kayakers as well as bystanders were able to free the man and began performing CPR until they were relieved by a physician of the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association as well as the BC Ambulance Service.

The man was transported to hospital where he died the following day. BC Coroners Service says it is investigating.

READ MORE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Previous story
Loose trailer tire causes Sooke motorcyclist’s death near Revelstoke
Next story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery

Just Posted

Saanich Police Department Chief Const. Dean Duthie addresses media during a Tuesday (July 5) briefing on the conditions of three Saanich officers wounded while responding as members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team to a bank robbery on June 28. Three Victoria officers with GVERT were also injured in the response. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
UPDATE: Two Saanich officers still in hospital one week after fatal bank shootout

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following the crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)
Loose trailer tire causes Sooke motorcyclist’s death near Revelstoke

Community group Livable Roads for Rural Saanich wants to see speed limits reduced through this area that is home to numerous farms and large properties – and a distinct lack of sidewalks. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Speed reduction just one part of solution, rural Saanich group says

The N patch on a West Shore RCMP vest marks the pocket where naloxone is kept by officers. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Man suffering from overdose saved in Langford