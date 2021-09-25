Royal BC Museum brings natural history pop-up tents to Colwood

Tents were set up at Juan de Fuca Library, Esquimalt Lagoon and Royal Beach Park

Learning Program Developer at the museum, Kim Gough, said that the event presented an opportunity to bring the museum to Colwood. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The Royal BC Museum held research pop-up tents in Colwood on Saturday, Sept. 25 to bring awareness to the museum’s programs, collections and exhibitions.

Kim Gough, the museum’s learning program developer, said that the outreach program is for those who can’t always make it to the museum itself.

“We wanted to reintroduce ourselves to Colwood and let folks know about our new collections and research building that is coming to the area,” said Gough in an interview with Black Press Media.

Gough and her colleagues set up one of the three white tents at Esquimalt Lagoon, bringing items such as birds and turtles from their handling collection to the noon pop-up. The theme was ‘Birds and More – fascinating facts and answers to visitors.’

There was also a history mysteryset up outside of Juan de Fuca Library and a mammoth discovery tent at Royal Beach Park, complete with a mammoth tooth replica and a piece from a real tusk.

At all three locations, visitors were invited to play museum and archives trivia, and earn prizes.

“We are looking forward to introducing, or in many cases re-introducing, Colwood residents to all of the fun activities that take place at the museum,” says Hanna Cho in a release, head of learning and community engagement at Royal BC Museum. “We are excited to get to meet our new neighbours and learn about the Colwood community.”

