Residents are advised to expect noise from Royal Canadian Air Force training actitivies near Albert Head in Metchosin now through Friday (Aug. 19) between 10 a.m. to midnight. (Courtesy Mike Kaehler/RCAF historian)

Royal Canadian Air Force holding exercises this week near Metchosin

West Shore residents seeing and hearing aircraft in and around Metchosin and Colwood this week are advised that the Royal Canadian Air Force is hosting flying exercises near Albert Head.

Aircraft from Sidney-based 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron are in the area training between Aug. 15 and 19, starting at 10 a.m. daily and running through the evening to 11:59 p.m.

