Royal Roads University’s Hatley Castle lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of Ukraine’s flag, in a show of support for the country. (Courtesy Royal Roads University)

Royal Roads University’s Hatley Castle lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of Ukraine’s flag, in a show of support for the country. (Courtesy Royal Roads University)

Royal Roads University lights Hatley Castle in solidarity with Ukraine

Castle to be lit yellow and blue overnight from March 8 to 21

Royal Roads University is joining people around the world in using the colours of Ukraine’s national flag as a sign of support for the war-stricken country.

Beginning Tuesday night and running until March 21, the university is lighting the south side of Hatley Castle in yellow and blue from dusk to dawn.

The visual display follows a March 4 written condemnation from the university’s president and vice-chancellor Philip Steenkamp.

“We stand with and among those who are working to end this war, and all wars. And we stand with everyone committed to restoring democracy and peace in Ukraine,” Steenkamp said.

He added that as an international university, Royal Roads has colleagues, partners, faculty and students from or living in Ukraine and Russia. The university has reached out to its students from the two countries to offer support.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s my time to do what I can’: Victoria man headed to Ukraine to assist at hospital

Steenkamp also provided guiding words around the messaging and imagery coming out of Ukraine, and the need to provide equal care and attention to all wars.

“The images of defiant courage we have seen over these past several days have been breathtaking … But they don’t obscure the terrible suffering that this war is inflicting on everyday people, on children, on the elderly — or the tremendous danger it poses should it escalate,” he said.

“The injustice of this war is overwhelming. The injustice of all war is overwhelming, whether it’s in Kyiv or Kabul, Syria or Myanmar, Yemen or Ethiopia, the drug war in Mexico or the guerilla war in Colombia.”

READ ALSO: Victoria suspends ties with Russian twin city over Ukraine invasion

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaRoyal Roads UniversityUkraineWest Shore

Previous story
Mid-Island MLAs tout more nursing seats at Vancouver Island University
Next story
Predator attack scenarios prepare B.C. conservation officers for real-life calls

Just Posted

Washington State Ferries has confirmed it will not resume sailings between Anacortes in Washington State and Sidney this spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Spring sailings cancelled between Sidney and Anacortes, summer sailings unlikely

The Goldstream Food Bank received a large donation of feminine hygiene products and more than $6,500 in cash on Tuesday (March 8) thanks to a spur of the moment initiative by City of Langford staff and local businesspeople. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Goldstream Food Bank thrilled by spontaneous donation from Langford staff, others

Royal Roads University’s Hatley Castle lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of Ukraine’s flag, in a show of support for the country. (Courtesy Royal Roads University)
Royal Roads University lights Hatley Castle in solidarity with Ukraine

Drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates travel in front of the B.C. legislature on Jan. 29. More protesters are expected to descend upon the city in late March following a rallying cry from one of Canada’s “freedom convoy” organizers. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Freedom convoy’ organizer calls for months of COVID mandate protests in Victoria