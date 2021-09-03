Royal Roads University opens vaccination clinics to the public in Colwood

Wednesday clinics will allow “everyone in the community” to get their 1st or 2nd dose

Royal Roads University will be hosting COVID-19 first and second-dose vaccination clinics completely open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the next three Wednesdays, Sept. 8, 15 and 22.

The clinics at the Dogwood Auditorium on College Drive are in partnership with Island Health, and are meant to ensure a safe return to campus activities this fall, according to a university statement. Appointments are not required in advance.

“Please bring along your personal health number (PHN) if you have one. If you do not have a PHN, call Immunizations BC at 1-833-838-2323 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week) and a PHN will be created for you. If you are unable to make the call prior to the clinic, just show up and Island Health staff will help you,” the release stated.

Parking is available across the street at the Sherman Jen Building and the Dogwood Auditorium is fully accessible. Those who’ve received their first dose out-of-province are asked to submit their immunization record before arriving to the Royal Roads clinic.

