Saanich council meeting put on pause for medical incident

Saanich council took an extended recess during a meeting on Monday, May 17, due to a medical emergency. (Screenshot via saanich.ca)

A medical emergency during a Saanich council meeting on Monday night resulted in an extended recess while first responders assisted an individual.

At just after 10 p.m. on May 17, the committee of the whole meeting was paused when staff asked council to take a recess and leave the chambers due to an ongoing medical incident.

Council resumed its meeting more than 30 minutes later and, at the time, Coun. Colin Plant shared in a Twitter post that “all are well.” He did not share the circumstances of the incident.

According to the Saanich Fire Department, firefighters were called to municipal hall to assist an individual who’d collapsed. Paramedics took over when they arrived.

The district could not provide further information on the incident in order to protect the individual’s privacy.

