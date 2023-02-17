The corner of Rainbow Street and Sevenoaks road, where Abstract Developments has proposed to replace three single-family homes with a 25-unit townhouse development. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

The corner of Rainbow Street and Sevenoaks road, where Abstract Developments has proposed to replace three single-family homes with a 25-unit townhouse development. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Saanich council postpones deliberation on contentious Swan Lake development

Many residents have argued that 25 units is too large for the neighbourhood

The fate of a townhouse project near Swan Lake remains up in the air after Saanich council recessed its public hearing into the proposed development for a second time.

Council voted to defer its discussion and deliberation until the end of the month after Tuesday (Feb. 14) night’s hearing approached midnight without a decision on the proposal that’s been met with intense opposition from the area’s residents.

The first public hearing Jan. 24 was also recessed to allow more people an opportunity to weigh in.

Many of the neighbourhood’s residents criticized the project’s size and voiced concern over potential traffic congestion, as well as environmental threats posed to the nearby Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary.

The project proposed by Abstract Developments envisions a three-storey, 25-unit townhouse complex at the northwest corner of Rainbow Street and Sevenoaks Road aimed at providing more missing middle housing supply.

Many of those opposed to the project have argued it should be reduced from 25 units to 12 or 13 — the developer has said the project would not be financially feasible at that size.

Those who spoke in favour of the project stressed the necessity of increasing density as the region faces a housing crisis, and more young families struggle to enter the market.

A District of Saanich staff report from November 2022 supports the 25-unit development proposal with several conditions, which require that garages include electric charging infrastructure, that units be built to be solar ready for future installation of photovoltaic or hot-water heating systems and that the developer provides $75,000 in community-amenity contributions for sidewalk and crosswalk construction.

The hearing is set to continue Feb. 28.

READ MORE: ‘Unviable’: Saanich developer won’t slash project’s density in half like residents want

Do you have a story tip? Email: austin.westphal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichHousingMunicipal GovernmentSaanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
Next story
Car versus elk collisions raising concern in the Cowichan Lake area

Just Posted

The corner of Rainbow Street and Sevenoaks road, where Abstract Developments has proposed to replace three single-family homes with a 25-unit townhouse development. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Saanich council postpones deliberation on contentious Swan Lake development

SD62 had to cancel one of its bus routes on Feb. 15 due to a driver being out sick. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 faring better than other districts with school bus driver shortages

One of the cap guns seized by Saanich police Wednesday (Feb. 15). (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Three arrested after brandishing imitation firearms in Saanich

A Victoria police officer’s notebook that was lost in late 2022 contained 50 names and 60 addresses relating to police actions or investigations. The contents were used to conduct an alleged crime in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Personal information in Victoria police officer’s lost notebook used for Saanich crime