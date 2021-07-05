UPDATE: Saanich firefighters save cat from Burnside Road apartment fire

Fire contained to one unit in Burnside Road East apartment building

The Saanich Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 400-block of Burnside Road East. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

A fire in the second storey of a Saanich apartment building has been contained to one unit.

The Saanich Fire Department was called shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday to the 400-block of Burnside Road East after a fire broke out in the residential building.

While the fire was contained to a single unit, there is extensive water and smoke damage.

Fire has been contained to a single apartment.

Crews remain on scene clearing smoke and ensuring fire hasn’t extended further. pic.twitter.com/1l1kbNWVsz — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) July 5, 2021

No injuries have been reported and firefighters were able to save one cat.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

(Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

