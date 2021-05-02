Saanich extends public-free council meetings through July 30

New option for video participation in meetings working well, mayor says

Public-free council meetings will continue into the summer in Saanich.

A provincial order implemented in June 2020 under the Emergency Program Act allows municipal governments to conduct meetings electronically while ensuring residents can participate in other ways. The province extended restrictions on gatherings and Saanich followed suit, keeping the public out of council chambers until July.

Saanich is conducting meetings with options for residents to call or write in to share their thoughts on agenda items and watch meetings via livestream.

On April 19, Saanich began to conduct meetings over Microsoft Teams. Mayor Fred Haynes said the format seems to be working well as it allows residents to see all the council members while they conduct business, and participate in public input and open forum by video.

Council is looking forward to getting back to full public engagement once the provincial health officer deems it to be safe to do so, Haynes said.

