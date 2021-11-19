Saanich farm hosts dream trip announcement for young artist

Child with Type-1 diabetes and an affinity for Japan to travel there with his family

Greyson Thickens holds a life-sized Pokemon card designed by Help Fill a Dream and Country Grocer at Eurosa Farms – where it was announced he and his family will be going on an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Help Fill A Dream, Country Grocer and Eurosa Farms in Saanich partnered to host an exciting dream announcement for a local boy with Type 1 diabetes.

Greyson Thickens, 11, is a talented anime artist with a love of Japan who received support in the past from Help Fill A Dream for his diabetic pump and sensors. The charity is stepping in once again to fulfill his dream of traveling to Japan.

Thickens, taken aback by the thrilling news, said he’s excited to visit since his own art is inspired by Japanese artistry and anime. “I just really love the culture there.”

Help Fill A Dream executive director Craig Smith said much has changed for community members in the last two years, but some things haven’t.

“Kids are still getting sick, being diagnosed, and in need of support. We simply could not support the number of Island families that we do each year without the generosity of such incredible community partners like Country Grocer,” he said.

Country Grocer and Help Fill A Dream partner regularly to address the needs of families whose lives have suddenly changed due to an unforeseen medical condition or health challenge.

To learn more, visit helpfilladream.com/.

ALSO READ: Runner tackling 35-hour challenge at Saanich’s Mt. Work for Help Fill a Dream

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and DonationsGreater Victoria