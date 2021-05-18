Smoking pot on stove ignites Saanich fire call on Quadra Street

Traffic impacted in northbound lanes of 3300-block shortly after 11 a.m.

A pot left on the stove spurred a significant fire response Tuesday morning.

Saanich Fire Department was called for reports of a structure fire in the 3300-block of Quadra Street on May 18 shortly after 11 a.m.

Four trucks and an ambulance answered the call at a duplex in that block. Fire crews remained on the scene for a short time to clear the heavy smoke.

@SaanichFire is on scene in the 3300-block of Quadra Street for reports of a structure fire. Three firetrucks were sent to the scene, two remain. Northbound traffic is impacted but still moving. #yyjtraffic @saanichnews https://t.co/0XFw1Ayo6z pic.twitter.com/RmXUVYTNBu — Devon Bidal (@DevonBidal) May 18, 2021

READ ALSO: After dousing more than 40 beach fires, Saanich firefighters call for residents to cool it

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich