Smoking pot on stove ignites Saanich fire call on Quadra Street

A pot left on the stove spurred a significant fire response Tuesday morning.
Saanich Fire Department was called for reports of a structure fire in the 3300-block of Quadra Street on May 18 shortly after 11 a.m.
Four trucks and an ambulance answered the call at a duplex in that block. Fire crews remained on the scene for a short time to clear the heavy smoke.
@SaanichFire is on scene in the 3300-block of Quadra Street for reports of a structure fire. Three firetrucks were sent to the scene, two remain. Northbound traffic is impacted but still moving. #yyjtraffic @saanichnews https://t.co/0XFw1Ayo6z pic.twitter.com/RmXUVYTNBu
— Devon Bidal (@DevonBidal) May 18, 2021
