One person praised Saanich fire for their work showing the staging area and estimating a half-kilometre of hose to tackle the April 25 blaze. (Gerald Mikkers/Facebook)

Saanich fire tackles significant structure fire near Elk Lake

Witnesses report explosions, record plumes of dark smoke

Witnesses reported explosions as plumes of smoke as Saanich Fire Department battled a “significant structure fire” on Elk Lake Road Tuesday afternoon.

Saanich police handled traffic while the fire department tackled the fire in the 4800-block of Elk Lake Road on April 25 shortly after 4 p.m.

More to come…

Saanich

