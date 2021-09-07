Saanich firefighters extinguish boat fire in Gorge Waterway

Saanich firefighters were called to the Gorge Waterway early Tuesday (Sept. 7) morning to extinguish a fire on a boat anchored just off shore. (Photo courtesy Saanich Fire Department)

Saanich firefighters were called to the Gorge Waterway early Tuesday (Sept. 7) morning for a boat fire burning just off shore.

Crews responded to numerous reports about the small blaze at 5:30 a.m. close to Gorge Park and found a 20-foot vessel burning off a steep, rocky embankment. Using a number of fire hoses, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

As of 10:30 a.m., Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Rob Heppell told Black Press Media the boat was still smoldering. He said they didn’t see anyone onboard the vessel and believe it was unoccupied.

Investigators from the fire department and Canadian Coast Guard remain on scene Tuesday morning assessing damage and determining the cause of the fire.

