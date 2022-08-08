Work will begin in August on protected bike lanes along Tillicum Road in Saanich. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Work will begin in August on protected bike lanes along Tillicum Road in Saanich. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich gets rolling on Tillicum Road protected bike lanes

Work to start this month with completion expected late this year

Construction will start this month on protected bike lanes on Tillicum Road in Saanich.

“This section is an important corridor for safety improvements as it’s a particularly vulnerable area for active transportation users,” the district explained in a release.

Saanich will remove two vehicle lanes to create the protected bike lanes, leaving two general purpose lanes and one left turn lane along Tillicum Road from Arena Road (at the Tillicum Centre) to Saanich’s boundary with Esquimalt at Tillicum Road Bridge.

“Improving conditions for pedestrians and cyclists on Tillicum will address an important gap in safe infrastructure and help enable residents to have multiple transportation options,” Coun. Rebecca Mersereau, chair of Saanich’s Active Transportation Committee, said in the release.

The district warned there may be some initial delays with the traffic pattern change that will be monitored by staff with adjustments to traffic signals as needed.

Approved by council back in March, the project is estimated to cost $500,000 with the bike lanes expected to open late this year.

For more information on this project and others, go to saanich.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bike lanesConstructionDistrict of Saanich

Previous story
Horse rescue all in a day’s work for Central Saanich firefighters
Next story
B.C. mining company fined $35K over ads masquerading as journalism

Just Posted

Parking changes set for September have five unions representing University of Victoria employees up in arms. (Google Earth)
Union petition calls out 50% jump in yearly parking fees at UVic

Work will begin in August on protected bike lanes along Tillicum Road in Saanich. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Saanich gets rolling on Tillicum Road protected bike lanes

Victoria man Scott Graham has been missing in Spain since mid-July when he lost his phone, passport, and possibly his kidney-transplant medication. (Courtesy Georgia Graham)
Investigation continues into disappearance of Victoria man in Spain

A star marks the 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded on Aug. 8 around 12:39 a.m. (Earthquakes Canada)
No damage or tsunami expected after 4.6 earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island