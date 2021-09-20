SAANICH–GULF ISLANDS: Green Party’s Elizabeth May projected winner

Elizabeth May at the Green Party headquarters in Saanich. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media) PPC candidates Rob Anderson (Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke) and David Hilderman (Saanich-Gulf Islands) watch the results on election night at a campaign event in Langford. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The Green Party’s Elizabeth May is projected to win the riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

With the incumbent MP building up a sizable lead and the federal Liberals projected to form a minority government, an air of optimism surrounds Greens following results in Greater Victoria. But May speaking to reporters also struck a critical tone as the party she once led has slipped in support among voters.

May said she is glad what she called “Justin Trudeau’s gamble” did not pay off.

“A minority parliament is better news than a false majority,” she said, speaking to reporters. But May also acknowledged that the party had lost support among Canadians even as concerns about climate change have increased and wondered aloud why the party failed to field a full slate of candidates. This said, May said she would not return as leader as the party’s current leader Annamie Paul lost her bid to win in Toronto-Centre.

May also struck a note of defiance by telling reporters that the Greens are not dead yet, adding that they are more needed now than ever before.

May had earlier met with the crowd and other candidates, while watching results on the television.

When earlier asked about the results so far May said results for the ridings which she is watching closely are still too early to tell. As for Saanich Gulf-Islands, May said things are looking good.

A crowd estimated at around 50 people gathered in Victoria at the campaign office of candidate Nick Loughton. They audibly cheered when networks announced the defeat of Maxine Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada. That party’s positions, especially on climate change, appear diametrically opposed to those Greens, which are hoping to retain their two seats on Vancouver Island. May appears on track to do so, with results from Nanaimo-Ladysmith still arriving.

With 125 of 236 polls reporting May, the incumbent MP, has 38 per cent of the vote (8,232) followed by Conservative David Busch with 20 per cent (4,380 votes) and the NDP’s Sabina Singh (4,327), Liberal Sherri Moore-Arbour (3,832votes), People’s Party of Canada candidate David Hilderman (803), and Dock Currie with Communist Party of Canada (57).

Local polls closed at 7 p.m. At around 7:30 p.m. May arrived in Victoria, where the party is hosting an election evening event at the headquarter of Green candidate Nick Loughton.

Nationally, the Liberals are ahead in 156 seats and are projected to form a minority government when the final votes are tallied. Heading into the election call, the Liberals had 155 seats in Parliament, followed by the Conservatives with 119, Bloc Quebecois with 32, NDP with 24 and Greens with two. There were five independent MPs and one vacant seat. A total of 170 seats are needed for a majority.

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

