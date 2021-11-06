Saanich honours environmental champions

The Plot Market Garden was one of the award recipients of Saanich’s Environment Awards in the business category. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

Saanich’s Environment Awards were announced virtually on Oct. 25 to recognize those in the community who have contributed significantly to environmental stewardship.

The awards are an initiative of the Environment and Natural Areas Advisory Committee (ENAC), a group of volunteers who review the nominations and select the winners.

Saanich Coun. Rebecca Mersereau said in a release that the 2021 award winners have shown impressive initiative and effort and she hopes that others will be inspired to take action.

Craig Elder took home the individual environment award for his dedication to restoration in the Swan Creek watershed. He has facilitated more than 3,000 volunteer hours from community members and school groups in restoring Swan Creek.

Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary won in the volunteer category and is recognized for its contributions to conservation through community engagement, education, and managing invasive species.

The Plot Market Garden, owned by Emily Harris and Tyler Browne, won in the business category. They’re leading the way in environmentally sustainable food production at their bio-intensive market farm where local food security and employment is a priority.

The youth category went to Lambrick Park Secondary School because of teacher and student restoration efforts at Feltham and Bow parks. The school has supported Pulling Together programs through invasive species removal, mulching and native planting.

The Biodiversity Conservation award went to Ferndale Forest Pulling Together. The group is committed to restoration and stewardship at the park, where volunteers have removed invasive species and replaced them with native plants to increase ecosystem health.

Capital City Allotment Garden board of directors was recognized in the area of sustainability for their commitment to environmental stewardship at the gardens and Swan Creek. The board members are said to go above and beyond.

Rick Nordin took home the Long Term Environmental Achievement award for his volunteer work in lake stewardship. The limnologist was recognized for his vast contributions to the ecological health of lakes in Saanich.

“I am honoured to receive this award, but it is the many volunteers who believe that stewardship of lakes and streams is important and use their time and skills to protect the environment who deserve more recognition. They have inspired me to do what I do,” said Nordin.

The next nomination period will open in March 2022, for more information visit saanich.ca/enviroawards.

