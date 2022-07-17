Saanich housing strategy wins provincial award for excellence in planning

District of Saanich planner Nadine Kawata and manager of community planning Cameron Scott accepted a Silver Award from the Planning Institute of B.C. on July 6 for the municipality’s housing strategy. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

The District of Saanich housing strategy has earned the municipality’s planners a 2022 Silver Award from the Planning Institute of British Columbia.

The honour came in the Excellence in Policy Planning – City and Urban Areas category and was handed out at the PIBC’s annual awards ceremony July 6. The category recognizes the development of leading-edge and visionary planning policy that seeks to enhance communities’ social, economic, environmental and/or cultural well-being.

Mayor Fred Haynes gave kudos to staff for their dedication and the extensive and thoughtful public input that led to “a practical road map for action to achieve a greater housing supply, affordability and diversity in our community.”

Completed in 2021 after extensive work by a municipal task force and staff, the housing strategy provides a 10-year framework offering clear direction and prioritizing actions to allow Saanich to accommodate a broader range of housing needs. It builds on existing policies, supports partnerships and focuses efforts on areas within municipal influence.

More information on the district’s program can be found at saanich.ca and searching for Housing Strategy, while a full list of PIBC awards can be found at pibc.bc.ca.

