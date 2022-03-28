Saanich lays groundwork for more compact, greener communities

Saanich council endorsed a Centre, Corridor and Village plan that addresses housing, transportation options and other key focus areas in the district over the next five years.

These types of communities provide access to shops and amenities in compact areas where needs can be accessed readily within biking or walking distance.

Community planning manager Cameron Scott told council at the March 21 meeting that “climate change is really the biggest challenge we’re facing as a community and there are also really critical challenges around housing affordability.”

Corridor development provides an opportunity for low carbon transportation and housing options that align well with future direction, he added.

The scope of work for these communities focuses primarily on land use and transportation. Key highlights would see more affordable housing options for families, design concepts that support active transportation; economic development and social infrastructure that includes daycares and other needs all in one space.

There are a total of 18 areas in Saanich where growth is intended, including eight for which detailed plans have already been created. Staff have proposed a work plan that would see planning completed for the other 10 within the next five years.

Priority planning areas include the McKenzie and Quadra corridors, and the Quadra-McKenzie centre. Staff will come back to council with the terms of reference at a later date.

