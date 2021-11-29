Saanich Peninsula officials brace for effects of next major rainstorm

No reports of flooding over weekend, but authorities keeping close watch on weather

Municipal officials on the Saanich Peninsula did not receive reports of flooding over the weekend, but are keeping their eyes on skies with another major rainstorm approaching. (Black Press Media file photo)

No new cases of flooding were reported on the Saanich Peninsula over the weekend, but municipal officials are preparing for another major rain event due to hit Vancouver Island.

“The flood event in mid-November – which did result in several calls from community members related to flooding – inspired some residents to help make their homes and streets more resilient to heavy rains by clearing fall leaves from gutters and nearby storm drains,” said Town of Sidney chief administrative officer Randy Humble.

“Those efforts seem to be paying off now. We continue to monitor public areas and pump stations and do not have concerns about flooding at this time.”

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department has been meeting with Emergency Management BC to stay informed and be prepared for expected weather events, such as Tuesday’s predicted rainfall, said Humble, noting the Peninsula isn’t expected to receive the significant rainfall forecast for the central and north Island.

RELATED: B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

RELATED: B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

RELATED: 3rd atmospheric river to pummel central coast but strong rains coming to all of B.C

The municipality continues to operate its sandbag station at Iroquois Park, replenishing supplies as needed, and both the town and fire department will be ready to respond if flooding occurs, he said.

Central Saanich is also in ready mode, said Britt Burnham, manager of community services.

“The district continues to work closely with the province, the WSANEC communities, North Saanich and Sidney on flood mitigation efforts,” she said.

Black Press also reached out North Saanich for comment.

According to an update Monday morning, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has issued a flood warning for southern Vancouver Island. According to Environment Canada, emergency preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan, the brunt of the third in a series of atmospheric rivers will hit the central coast of British Columbia.

That area of the mainland and the west side of Vancouver Island, north of Tofino, will be the worst hit until the weather begins to clear by Wednesday evening, as the province will get a two-day break before rain is expected again on Saturday. The central coast and north Island are under a flood watch.

The storm is projected to bring 50 to 100 millimetres of rain to the south coast. Regions near the border will get closer to 50 mm, while areas such as Hope could see 60 to 90 mm. Abbotsford, already dealing with the effects of major flooding, is expected to get 40 to 70 mm.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidneyWeather