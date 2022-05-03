Oak Bay Police Department members out making sure the roads were safe on April 30 at Beach and Midland roads. The work that night included one impaired driver taken off the road. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

Saanich police arrest suspect with knife spotted boarding bus in Oak Bay

Man arrested carrying pillowcase of stolen items, police say

Police continue to investigate after a suspect, carrying a knife, was arrested following a break and enter on April 26. Oak Bay officers were called to the 2000-block of Eastdowne Road after a resident discovered a stranger in their home. A witness saw a man leave carrying a pillowcase and board a bus, according to the Oak Bay Police Department.

Saanich police subsequently arrested a 49-year-old man who has prior convictions for break and enter and numerous conditions including not to carry a knife. Police say the man had both property stolen from the home and a knife.

E-bike snatched from carport

Oak Bay police are appealing to the public after a black electric Radwagon bike was taken from a carport in the 2000-block of Swanson Place on the night of April 26.

The unique bike should be identifiable, police said. It had a basket on the front and multiple seats for children on the back. A Giro brand bicycle helmet with a charging cable was also taken.

Road check nets one apparent impaired driver

Officers conducted a road check in the area of Beach Drive at Midland Road, for the primary purpose of detecting impaired drivers. During one traffic stop, the officer determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. The woman driving was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

Landlocked boat motor theft

On April 29 Oak Bay police received a report that a blue and grey eight-horsepower outboard motor on a dolly was stolen from the back of a condo building in the 1200-block of Beach Drive. Police have no suspects or witnesses.

Theft from locked vehicle

On May 1 the Oak Bay Police received a report of a theft from auto in the 1200-block of St. Patrick Street. The caller reported their vehicle had been broken into but it is unknown if anything was taken.

The Oak Bay Police Department’s non-emergency line is 250-592-2424.

