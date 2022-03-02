Saanich Police Department and Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team take a man into custody on Vincent Avenue on Wednesday (March 3) afternoon. (Glen Butcher/News Staff)

Saanich police, ERT respond to weapons incident at Vincent Avenue

The incident was contained to a single home, and neighbours were alerted, police say

A major police response to a report of weapons used on Vincent Avenue saw multiple officers and vehicles descend on this quiet Saanich street around 2 p.m. Wednesday (March 2).

Photos taken from near the scene show at least a dozen fully-armoured officers in the 300-block of Vincent Avenue and a man being taken into custody. Saanich police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were on scene responding to the weapons used call, Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades confirmed in an email.

No description of the weapons or the number of people arrested was initially provided, but Anastasiades said the incident was contained to a single home and neighbours are being notified.

“We are taking all precautions to resolve this situation safely,” he said.

More to come.

