A photo of the 10 replica firearms found in a vehicle during a traffic stop by Saanich police. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

A photo of the 10 replica firearms found in a vehicle during a traffic stop by Saanich police. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police find 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs during traffic stop

Replica firearms coupled with drugs are a major cause for concern, police say

Police seized 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs in an Aug. 2 traffic stop.

Saanich officers stopped a suspicious vehicle near McKenzie Avenue and Pat Bay Highway and discovered the replicas and drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and psilocybin.

“Any time drugs are accompanied by replica firearms, it is cause for concern,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

Two people were arrested and charges are expected, police said.

ALSO READ: Saanich firefighters rescue horse stuck in a bog near Viaduct Avenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Opposition NDP calls for public inquiry into Alberta’s COVID-19 response
Next story
B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

Just Posted

A photo of the 10 replica firearms found in a vehicle during a traffic stop by Saanich police. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police find 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs during traffic stop

The federal government has provided the Pauquachin First Nation with more than $41 million in compensation for the historical wrong of Canada brokering a deal that caused the Indigenous community to become inaccessible by land. Pictured is the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Saanich Peninsula’s Pauquachin First Nation receives $41 million from feds for road closure deal

The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)
Ferry-goers stranded between Tsawwassen, Salt Spring and Pender Islands on B.C. Day

The Salish Bear Totem was removed from the Malahat Summit on July 31 after it was burned in a deliberate act on July 2. (Submitted)
Malahat totem pole removed for refurbishment following July 2 arson