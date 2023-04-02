Saanich police investigating suspected arson

A vehicle was damaged in a fire in the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue

Saanich police are investigating after a vehicle was damaged in a fire in the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are investigating after a vehicle was damaged in a fire in the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue.

Police say the fire started at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday (April 2), and there were no reported injuries.

Officers received reports that two people in their late teens or early 20’s ran away from the blaze.

“As the investigation continues, members from our major crime and forensic identification unit will be taking steps to identify those responsible,” Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a news release.

Saanich police are asking for any video taken Sunday between 12:40 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Saanich Road between Douglas Street and Calumet Avenue and the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue and between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Glanford Avenue between McKenzie Ave and Quadra Street.

Anyone with a video or related information about this incident is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.

READ MORE: Witnesses sought after early morning attempted arson at Saanich home

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArsonSaanichSaanich Police Department