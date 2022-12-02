Saanich police investigating threat at the University of Victoria

There is a heavy police at the University of Victoria Friday as Saanich police investigate a report of a threat.

“We are taking precautions to ensure that the area is safe. We will provide updates as they become available,” Saanich police said on social media.

Hearing reports of a bomb threat at @uvic. Sitting in class when heavily armed police ordered us out pic.twitter.com/Sz2ddpcBO7 — Nick Csillag (@NickCsillagg) December 2, 2022

