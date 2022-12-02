Saanich police investigating threat at the University of Victoria

Building evacuated

There is a heavy police at the University of Victoria Friday as Saanich police investigate a report of a threat.

“We are taking precautions to ensure that the area is safe. We will provide updates as they become available,” Saanich police said on social media.

.

More to come…

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck
Next story
Picket line stops work at new Duncan hospital in dispute over union requirements

Just Posted

Norah Myers advocates Pilates as a beneficial exercise for people with disabilities. (Photo by Lucas Grosse)
Victoria TikTok creator goes viral battling bullies online

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Snow will impact buses, BC Transit warns Greater Victoria riders

Colwood council has repealed a controversial pay increase narrowly approved by its predecessor and has directed staff to hire a consultant to redo the council remuneration review. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood council repeals controversial pay increase

The municipally owned home on Monterey Avenue is currently uninhabitable. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay-owned home in urgent need of $190,000 in repairs