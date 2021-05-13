Saanich police, K9 unit arrest man wanted for assault, uttering threats

Tyrae Fownes was the subject of wanted persons alert on April 28

Saanich police arrested wanted man Tyrae Fownes on May 11. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Saanich police arrested Tyrae Fownes on several warrants Tuesday after he was the subject of a wanted persons alert on April 28.

Officers and the K9 unit arrested Fownes in the 3400-block of Saanich Road just before 8:30 p.m. on May 11, according to a Victoria police news release.

He was wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and breaching release orders.

He was held in custody.

READ: Police determine speed, impairment not factors in fatal West Saanich Road crash

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD