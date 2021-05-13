Saanich police, K9 unit arrest man wanted for assault, uttering threats

Saanich police arrested Tyrae Fownes on several warrants Tuesday after he was the subject of a wanted persons alert on April 28.
Officers and the K9 unit arrested Fownes in the 3400-block of Saanich Road just before 8:30 p.m. on May 11, according to a Victoria police news release.
He was wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and breaching release orders.
He was held in custody.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.