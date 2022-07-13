Saanich police look to ID owners of 4 artworks seized in spring investigation

Saanich police look to find owners for four works from the 1,000 seized in April. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) Saanich police look to find owners for four works from the 1,000 seized in April. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) Saanich police look to find owners for four works from the 1,000 seized in April. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) Saanich police look to find owners for four works from the 1,000 seized in April. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are seeking the owners of four pieces of art seized during a spring fraud investigation.

In April, police seized more than 1,000 pieces of fine art, with a total value estimated in the tens of millions, from an art dealer in Oak Bay whose operation spanned Greater Victoria.

An art dealer was arrested on April 21 after an investigation into reports that they were receiving art for consignment and then cutting off communication with owners.

By the start of June more than 900 pieces had been returned to the rightful collectors, estates and artists themselves in B.C. and as far away as Ontario, Quebec, the Maritimes and Washington state.

The investigation continues and criminal charges are being considered.

The department released photos of four remaining works Tuesday in a bid to reunite all the art with owners.

To help police identify the works, email art@saanichpolice.ca.

ART FILE UPDATE – We are looking to identify the owner/artist of the following 4 pieces of artwork from our investigation back in April.

Please contact us via email art@saanichpolice.ca to provide any information on these pieces. pic.twitter.com/8x9E4dAGHI — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) July 13, 2022

