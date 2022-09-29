Saanich police looking for missing youth Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason

Reported missing on Sept. 21, last seen at Mayfair Mall the afternoon of Sept. 24

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is 5’6” with dark brown hair and a slender build. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black hoodie and a nylon Zoo York jacket with white graphics on the sleeves. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason.

She was reported missing on Sept. 21, and was last seen at Mayfair Mall the afternoon of Sept. 24. She is 5’6” with dark brown hair and a slender build. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black hoodie and a nylon Zoo York jacket with white graphics on the sleeves.

Investigators are actively searching.

Anyone with information should call Saanich Police (250) 475-4321.

