Saanich police make arrest in connection to Lochside Trail sexual assault

Saanich police arrested a suspect Sunday in a sexual assault that happened Sept. 6 on the Lochside Trail, a short distance from where officers found the man.

The 33-year-old suspect was observed Nov 21 near the Swan Lake portion of the trail and was taken into custody without issue, according to Saanich police.

In the original report, a woman told police that a man had approached her from behind as she walked the trail near Swan Street and sexually assaulted her before heading north toward Saanich Road.

Following the Sunday arrest, the suspect was released with several court-imposed conditions and ordered to appear in court on a date in early 2022. Investigators are recommending one count of sexual assault.

