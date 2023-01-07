Saanich police searching for missing 45-year-old man

Michael Joya has brown hair, brown eyes and a medium build

Michael Joya last spoke to his family January 5, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. (Courtesy of Saanich police)

Saanich police are looking for a missing 45-year-old man and citing concerns for his well-being.

Michael Joya last spoke to his family Thursday (Jan. 5) and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Joya is described as 5’11”, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Joya’s whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

READ MORE: Guns, drugs and $50K seized from Victoria home

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanich Police Department