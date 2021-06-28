Saanich police seek man seen exposing himself to children at busy Elk Lake beach

The man, aged 50-60, wore beige hat and shirt, left park driving beige SUV with bike rack on back

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who appeared to be touching himself in front of children on Hamsterley Beach at Elk Lake on Sunday (June 27).

Witnesses described a Caucasian man in his late 50s or 60s standing approximately 5’6.” The man was wearing a wide-brimmed hat and shirt, both beige, and dark shorts and had a webbed folding chair. He left the beach parking lot in a beige SUV with a large bike rack on the back before police arrived.

“As the beach and surrounding area were very busy over the weekend … there may be witnesses out there that have yet to come forward,” said Saanich police in a statement. “While officers continue to investigate this disturbing incident, we are appealing to the public for any information.”

Anyone who has not yet reported what they know is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321. Those who wish to report anonymously can do so by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

