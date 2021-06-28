Saanich police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who exposed himself to children on Sunday at Hamsterley Beach at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who exposed himself to children on Sunday at Hamsterley Beach at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police seek man seen exposing himself to children at busy Elk Lake beach

The man, aged 50-60, wore beige hat and shirt, left park driving beige SUV with bike rack on back

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who appeared to be touching himself in front of children on Hamsterley Beach at Elk Lake on Sunday (June 27).

Witnesses described a Caucasian man in his late 50s or 60s standing approximately 5’6.” The man was wearing a wide-brimmed hat and shirt, both beige, and dark shorts and had a webbed folding chair. He left the beach parking lot in a beige SUV with a large bike rack on the back before police arrived.

“As the beach and surrounding area were very busy over the weekend … there may be witnesses out there that have yet to come forward,” said Saanich police in a statement. “While officers continue to investigate this disturbing incident, we are appealing to the public for any information.”

Anyone who has not yet reported what they know is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321. Those who wish to report anonymously can do so by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: CRD looks to deal with deteriorating water quality of Elk/Beaver Lake in Saanich

READ ALSO: Saanich police warn parents after driver attempts to engage girl out walking

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

child abusecrimeSaanich Police Department

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drying up in summer heat, only 38 Monday
Next story
Record-breaking heat continues for a third day around Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Vehicles sit parked along the onramp to the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal on Monday afternoon. The hot weather is driving people to Thetis Lake Regional Park, for which the designated parking lot fills up quickly. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
View Royal neighbours furious as Thetis Lake visitors overflow CRD parking lots

Swimmers out to beat the heat over the weekend cool off in the Gorge Waterway off Curtis Point near the Tillicum bridge in Saanich. (Photo by Ruth Kampen)
Record-breaking heat continues for a third day around Greater Victoria

Saanich police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who exposed himself to children on Sunday at Hamsterley Beach at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police seek man seen exposing himself to children at busy Elk Lake beach

Authorities are asking some residents and businesses of North Saanich to curtail their water use. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich residents asked to cut water use to address shortage