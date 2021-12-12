The District of Saanich earned a safety excellence award from the B.C. Municipal Safety Association. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich recognized for workplace safety

B.C. Municipal Safety Association 2021 award recognized the district for efforts in safety

The B.C. Municipal Safety Association’s 2021 annual awards celebration recognized the District of Saanich by granting the municipality the Organizational Safety Excellence Award.

The association said the district has shown leadership in reducing injuries, illness, disease, and fatalities in the workplace, a release stated on Dec. 7.

“Our organization is committed to a culture of safety and our workforce is very committed to their own health and safety, and that of their colleagues,” said Saanich occupational health and safety manager Rebecca Chow. The B.C. Municipal Safety Association said that Saanich set a positive example in reducing the costs of claims, doing so by creating a safer and healthier workplace and helping injured workers recover and return to work.

The non-profit society aims to improve worker health and safety by sharing knowledge and resources.

Canada Revenue Agency website remains down for 3rd day due to cybersecurity issues

