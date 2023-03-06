Parts of the Colquitz River in Saanich have been hit by fuel spills in the past, like this one in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Dorothy Chambers for Black Press Media)

Parts of the Colquitz River in Saanich have been hit by fuel spills in the past, like this one in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Dorothy Chambers for Black Press Media)

Saanich river hit by fuel spill thanks to ‘hole’ in resident’s tank

River has seen multiple fuel spills over the years

A pristine river in Saanich was hit by a recent fuel spill, prompting a swift response from the district.

Saanich’s Public Works division responded to a call at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 pertaining to a strong fuel smell in the area of Hyacinth Park.

Upon investigation, crews observed hydrocarbons in the Colquitz River, said a district statement.

Staff immediately installed protection booms to control the spill,” said the district. “Crews traced the spill back to a property on Snowdrop Rosf and found their above-ground tank had a hole in the bottom.”

A siphon dam, which allows stormwater to pass while trapping the hydrocarbons at the surface, was installed at the property line to control any further runoff.

The district said staff spoke to the homeowner, who had just filled the tank that morning. The owner contacted the oil company who removed the remaining fuel from the tank.

It’s estimated that 600 litres leaked from the tank, said the district.

The district has contacted the Provincial Emergency Program and continues to monitor the booms for clean-up.

The majority of the fuel was cleaned up on Friday night, but some residual hydrocarbons could be seen at control points on Saturday morning. Staff have left the booms in place over the weekend and are using pads to remove the remaining hydrocarbons.

Colquitz has been hit by numerous spills over the years, including two in one weekend in late April 2020.

Those prompted a warning from river advocate Dorothy Chambers.

“If you see it or smell it and it doesn’t belong in the river, report it,” Chambers said.

RELATED: Saanich crews tackle Colquitz River oil spill

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentSaanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taking back identity: New learners fight to keep First Nations languages in B.C. alive
Next story
Dozens face terrorism charges in Atlanta police protest

Just Posted

Parts of the Colquitz River in Saanich have been hit by fuel spills in the past, like this one in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Dorothy Chambers for Black Press Media)
Saanich river hit by fuel spill thanks to ‘hole’ in resident’s tank

Eddie and Mary Atherton, shown here playing with the Lake Country Big Band, are trying to launch a new community band in Sooke. (Courtesy of Lake Country Calendar)
New jazz-oriented community band seeks musicians

The 2023 Greater Victoria Flower Count kicks off on March 8. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria flower count returns to sow community competition, share local beauty

The 2014 arrests of two Vancouver Island residents led to an almost decade-long international investigation into organized crime. (Courtesy B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime)
Escaped murderer, cocaine bales, fiery drug bust flow from Vancouver Island-based probe