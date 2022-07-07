Saanich road closed until September

Burnside Road West will be fully closed between Prospect Lake Road and Meadow Park Lane as of July 7. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Blasting, widening and resurfacing will result in a more than two-month-long closure of a Saanich road.

Burnside Road West will be fully closed, 24 hours a day, between Prospect Lake Road and Meadow Park Lane as of July 7, with an expected reopening date of Sept. 16.

A detour will be in effect, although emergency vehicles and local traffic will have access via the View Royal side. Hilltop Nursery, 1840 Burnside Rd. W., will be open with access also from the View Royal side.

Traffic control personnel will be on site to assist Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The District of Saanich is reminding road users to obey their directions and all traffic signs.

