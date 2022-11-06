The District of Saanich is inviting residents to provide their input on a new park along Kings Road through two public engagement events. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Saanich is inviting residents to provide their input on a new park along Kings Road through two public engagement events. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich seeks public input as new park envisioned on former BC Hydro lands

Two pubic engagement events to guide land use

Saanich is inviting residents to participate in two public engagement events to share their input to help envision a new park planned at Kings Road and Richmond Avenue.

In 2019, the district purchased former BC Hydro lands near Royal Jubilee Hospital to create a park currently known as King’s Road Community Nature Green Space.

A park vision event will be held in-person at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church (1924 Carrick St.) on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. During the event, residents will have the opportunity to work with professional consultants to discuss the community’s vision for the park.

The second round of public engagement will take place online via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to discuss the best ways of managing the new public space.

For more information about the project and registration deadlines, visit saanich.ca.

To register, email parks@saanich.ca or call 250-475-5522.

