Saanich shifts to permanent dog licences

New steel tags designed to last seven to 10 years

Saanich dogs settle into a sense of permanency starting this year.

The district now contracts CRD Animal Services for enforcement of its animal bylaw and now issues permanent dog tags – one number that remains with the animal.

Tags still require annual renewal.

Saanich made the switch so a licence number remains the same, creating an up-to-date database with current information always available if a dog is found with a licence.

It also affords the convenience of paying online once the renewal notice comes in the mail. The new tags are made of stainless steel with a lifespan of seven to 10 years.

Dog licences go on sale at the beginning of each year and are valid until Dec. 31. Pet owners who register or renew early, ahead of Feb. 1, earn a $5 discount.

Licensing is a mandatory requirement for all dogs over the age of four months and owners of unlicensed dogs could be fined up to $200.

The early discount means a $35 fee for unfixed dogs and $25 for neutered or spayed animals.

Renew a licence by dropping off a cheque with the renewal notice at municipal hall, 770 Vernon Ave. There is a secure slot at the entrance of municipal hall near the parking lot – or pay in person.

Or renew online, using the account number on your invoice. Payment can be made online by credit card only, we cannot take payments over the phone.

