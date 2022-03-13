Saanich staff developing plan to improve decades-old public works yard

Public info sessions March 19 and 26; project outline comes before council this spring

The decades-old Saanich Operations Centre is in need of upgrades. District staff are working on a business case for the project to present to council this spring. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)

Improvements to the Saanich Operations Centre are in the works, and the district is seeking public input as the project evolves.

In late spring, council will review a staff-prepared project outline for the public works yard property that will include project options, timelines and associated costs.

Input received at public engagement sessions happening March 19 and 26 will be incorporated into the report and plans for engagement at future stages of the project will also be outlined in the business case.

Despite continued maintenance, elements of the site reflect its nearly seven decades of use, a District of Saanich release said. Upgrades are needed to outdated facilities to eliminate health and safety concerns. Building code requirements relating to sizing and best operational practice are in need of upgrades as well.

If council approves the business case, the project will move into a detailed design phase. Funding for implementation and construction will also require council approval.

Public information sessions are scheduled for March 19, noon to 3 p.m., at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre, and from 2 to 5 p.m. March 26 at the centre, 1040 McKenzie Ave. on the east end of the property adjacent to the yard’s main entry point off Borden Street.

Find more information about the project, including a link to the online survey, at saanich.ca/socplan.

