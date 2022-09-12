Saanich residents can make their choice for council during advance voting on Oct. 5, 11 and 12 ahead of general voting day Oct. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich residents can make their choice for council during advance voting on Oct. 5, 11 and 12 ahead of general voting day Oct. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich voters see two battle for mayor’s seat, 24 for councillor

Advance voting runs Oct. 5, 11 and 12 with Oct. 15 general voting day

Current Mayor Fred Haynes is facing competition for the position come election night as former councillor Dean Murdock aims for the lead seat at Saanich council.

A flock of 24 candidates jockey for eight seats at the council table.

Incumbents Susan Brice, Judy Brownoff, Nathalie Chambers, Zac de Vries, Karen G. Harper and Colin Plant will be joined on the ballot by Trevor Barry, Kathleen Burton, Bianca Chu, Sasha A. Izard, Charles Lamb, Basil Langevin, Mark Leiren-Young, Vernon Lord, Jordan MacDougall, Gregory Matte, Lesley Miller-Brooks, Shelly S. Minhas, Mark Neufeld, Teal Phelps Bondaroff, Art. G. Pollard, Jordan Reichert, Rishi Sharma and Mena Westhaver.

The nomination period closed Sept. 9 and the deadline for a candidate to withdraw is Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.

Saanich has an estimated 89,568 voters registered to head for the polls by advance voting Oct. 5, 11 and 12 or on general election day on Oct. 15. Polls are open that day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saanich voters also select nine School District 61 trustees and two School District 63 trustees.

READ ALSO: From high-profile global child abduction case to B.C. mayor’s chair?

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Election 2022Saanich

