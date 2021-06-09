Saanich will soon say goodbye to single-use plastic bags

Checkout bag regulation bylaw coming into effect later this summer

Single-use plastic bags will soon be a thing of the past in Saanich.

The district is reminding residents that the checkout bag regulation bylaw comes into effect this summer (Aug. 20), pending final council approval later this month.

In an effort to reduce litter and waste in the community and landfills, the bylaw prohibits the use of single-use plastic checkout bags by Saanich businesses.

“Reducing the negative impacts that discarded plastic bags have on the environment and our municipal facilities and services is a small but significant step toward becoming more sustainable as a district and community,” said Mayor Fred Haynes in a release.

Haynes said he is looking forward to the creative solutions Saanich residents adopt under the new bylaw.

According to statistics, the average Saanich resident uses about 200 single-use plastic bags each year.

The district encourages residents to contribute to lessening their personal waste as doing so helps to protect the natural environment and leads to lower operating costs for the district.

Businesses are permitted to offer paper bags for a 15-cent fee and residents are allowed to reuse their existing plastic bags.

Information and printable resources are available on saanich.ca/byobag.

