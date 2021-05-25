Woman sought for entering Saanich schoolyard, denying COVID-19, spitting on staff member

Saanich police asking for help identifying woman from May 14 incident

Saanich police are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly entered a schoolyard on May 14 without a mask and told kids COVID-19 is fake before spitting on a staff member. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly entered a schoolyard without a mask and told children COVID-19 is fake before spitting on a staff member.

Police haven’t disclosed the school where the incident occurred but said it happened on May 14. According to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the woman entered the schoolyard maskless and began telling kids that the pandemic isn’t real.

When a staff member approached her, the woman reportedly became verbally aggressive and spat in the staff member’s face.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

