Saanich’s Fowler Park opens fenced areas for furry friends

Paws in Parks pop-up to see fences outside five different parks for two-week intervals

Coun. Judy Brownoff welcomes dog owners to Fowler Park on June 29, the first official day of Paws in Parks fenced pop-up pilot project. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Coun. Judy Brownoff was excited to welcome dog owners to Fowler Park on Tuesday morning, the first day of the District of Saanich’s Paws in Parks pop-up.

For two weeks at a time, fences will be set up outside of five different Saanich parks to localize off-leash areas for dogs. The study is meant to determine how park space can best be shared between dog owners and non-owners alike.

Five parks were selected for the pilot: Fowler Park from June 29 to July 12, Hyacinth Park from July 13 to 26, Gorge Park from July 27 to Aug. 9, Rudd Park from Aug. 10 to 23, and Cadboro-Gyro Park from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7.

“These dog parks are popping up all over North America, it allows families to take their dog into a place like this to socialize with other dogs. It’s the whole idea of expanding park use to include dogs as members of the family,” Brownoff said.

Having played a significant role in bringing the pilot study to Saanich, she hopes it will help collect information to be used in formulating the district-wide park sharing strategy this fall.

