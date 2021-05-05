Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members, before descending into a gorge near Nile Creek to rescue an injured woman on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members, before descending into a gorge near Nile Creek to rescue an injured woman on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)

SAR crews help rescue hiker who plunged 10 metres onto rocks near Qualicum

Helicopter with winch system required for technical operation in remote location

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were called in to extricate an injured hiker, who plunged 10 metres off the edge of a gorge near Nile Creek on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on May 2, ASAR members were advised of the situation near Nile Creek, located between Qualicum Bay and Bowser.

Ken Neden, the manager of ASAR, said the woman was walking a hiking trail with a small group of others when a bank over the creek gave way. He said the woman fell onto some rocks near a small pool. They were told she had possibly sustained broken ribs and further injuries.

One of the members of her group called 911, ASAR was notified, and it took approximately 30 minutes to find the exact location along the trail.

“We had a reasonable location where she was, but it was difficult accessing her,” said Neden.

He said by the time they arrived two other hikers had somehow managed to get down to her and give what assistance they could. ASAR members made the call to use a rope system to lower themselves down the gorge.

“And when we did get to her, she did have broken ribs and was hurting very badly,” said Neden.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews find lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio transmitter bracelet

It soon became evident that the use of a helicopter would be needed to get her out of the area.

One of the Island’s only non-military helicopter deployed out of Parksville, stopping by Campbell River and Comox Valley for additional search and rescue members.

Neden said a hoist extraction with a winch system was used, as there was nowhere for the helicopter to land close to the site.

Using the rope system and a stretcher, the woman was lifted back to the top of the gorge to where the helicopter could access her.

“If the winch hadn’t been there, the helicopter, it probably would have been a three-hour pack over a really treacherous trail to even get her to a logging road. That would’ve been tiring for the crew and possibly could have aggravated her injuries.”

Once in the air, the woman was taken to hospital.

In total, 22 SAR members were involved in Sunday’s rescue.

Neden suggested hikers refer to adventuresmart.ca as a safety resource for outdoor activities.

The weekend proved eventful for ASAR, as the organization was involved in three separate rescues; a lost Parksville man with a tracking device; providing assistance with a rescue near Nanaimo; and the Nile Creek incident on Sunday.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

rescueSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No concrete deal in place, Victoria workers locked out
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 4

Just Posted

This sign, visible from Highway 17 and suggesting dissatisfaction with the public health measures responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, disappeared from this location after having stood on a private North Saanich property for several days. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sign in North Saanich warning of police state gone

The sign stood for several days on a private property and was visible from Highway 17

Victoria police said Wednesday that they continue to look for Belinda Ann Cameron, who was last seen on May 5, 2005. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police still looking for Belinda Cameron who was last seen 16 years ago

Cameron was reported missing on June 4, 2005, and her case is deemed suspicious

Colwood-based writer Esi Edugyan will speak about the deep research she did before writing <em>Washington Black</em>, her third novel. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood author Esi Edugyan giving talk May 6 about her research and writing process

Event is part of Royal Road’s Changemaker series celebrating its 25th anniversary

NEW CUTLINE Payphone use is declining dramatically. (Black Press Files) One of the last remaining street payphones in Kelowna. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News)
Last call approaches for payphones?

Mobile phones diminishing need

District of Saanich staff members (left to right) Christ Murphy, Cristine Caravaca and Jason Jones hung up red dresses outside municipal hall on May 4 in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich marks Red Dress Day with gowns hung outside municipal hall

May 5 is National Day of Remembrance for missing and murdered Indigenous people

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you plan to travel on the Victoria Day long weekend?

It’s the unofficial start to the summer season. A time of barbecues,… Continue reading

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members, before descending into a gorge near Nile Creek to rescue an injured woman on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)
SAR crews help rescue hiker who plunged 10 metres onto rocks near Qualicum

Helicopter with winch system required for technical operation in remote location

Most Read