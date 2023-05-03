Cowichan Search and Rescues train regularly or rope rescues such as the one they performed Tuesday night along the Cowichan River. Pictured is a training exercise. (Cowichan Search and Rescue photo)

Cowichan Search and Rescues train regularly or rope rescues such as the one they performed Tuesday night along the Cowichan River. Pictured is a training exercise. (Cowichan Search and Rescue photo)

SAR ropes team plucks hypothermic swimmers from tough spot on Cowichan River

Boys stuck on a shelf under a cliff along the Cowichan River

Cowichan Search and Rescue is being lauded once more after the rope rescue of two youth as darkness fell Tuesday night, May 2.

Cowichan Search and Rescue search manager Jamie Tudway-Cains said his group got the call for help about 7:40 p.m.

The boys had been swimming in the Cowichan River with friends but ended up separated.

“From what I heard they’d been swimming further up-river and didn’t get out where they should have,” Tudway-Cains explained.

The cold and wet pair had become stranded on a shelf in the river at the bottom of a cliff.

About 20 members of Cowichan Search and Rescue joined RCMP members and B.C. Ambulance services above the river off Indian Road and ultimately the decision was made to extract the duo from above instead of from the water.

“Daylight was an issue,” Tudway-Cains said. “Darkness was coming really quick we didn’t want people on the river. We put the rope team down over the edge and pulled them out that way.”

But not before they boys were warmed up enough to extract.

“One was quite hypothermic, the other wasn’t as bad but by the time we got them up their temperatures were pretty good,” said the rescuer.

Tudway-Cains said his team wrapped up just before midnight.

“Thank you for helping my nephew and his friend,” wrote Nicole Lovett on the Cowichan Search and Rescue’s public Facebook page.

“Holy crazy what an experience thank goodness for our search and rescue teams,” added Olivia Lauzon.

“Thank you to all the volunteers with Cowichan Search & Rescue,” added Jan Orrico. “You are all so amazing, stay safe!”

cowichan valleySearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boundary residents urged to prepare ‘grab and go’ bag amid continued flood risks

Just Posted

The Monster inflatable obstacle course is coming to Victoria. (Rob Jones photo)
The Monster inflatable obstacle course coming to Victoria

Unlike the building pictured, more than 80 per cent of Saanich’s purpose-built rental buildings were constructed before 1990. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich adds another level of protection for renters facing renoviction, redevelopment

A rendering for the Roundhouse plaza in the Bayview Place proposal. (Courtesy of Focus Equities)
Revised 1,900-unit development aims to overhaul underused Vic West heritage site

A Sooke fire on May 2, 2023 on Churchill Drive. (@wj_valk/Twitter)
VIDEO: Massive fire destroys buildings under construction in Sooke neighbourhood; residents evacuated temporarily