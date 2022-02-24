Michael Gordon Jackson, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter, was arrested in Vernon Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Michael Gordon Jackson, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter, was arrested in Vernon Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Saskatchewan man accused of abducting daughter arrested in Okanagan; child found safe

Michael Gordon Jackson arrested without incident; daughter Sarah to be reunited with mother today

A Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter has been arrested in Vernon, where his daughter was also found safe, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Around noon on Feb. 24, Vernon RCMP officers located Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, in a vehicle parked outside a local business. His daughter, Sarah Jackson, was with him. Police say Jackson was arrested without incident and his daughter will be reunited with her mother later today.

In January Saskatchewan RCMP sent out a nationwide warrant for the father’s arrest.

Sarah Jackson’s mother, Mariecar Jackson, hasn’t seen her daughter since November 2021.

“Mariecar has been waiting for this day, and that phone call from our investigators, since last year. She would like to thank everyone who played in a role in helping to locate her daughter,” the RCMP said in a statement Thursday. “This includes every single person who took a moment to listen to her pleas released today and last week. Those that shared these videos and kept the conversation about her daughter going.”

On Feb. 15, police released a video of Sarah’s mom pleading for the return of her daughter, which according to the Saskatchewan RCMP was viewed by more than 440,000 people. A second photo was posted today, Feb. 24, and reached more than 4,500 people.

Police said they received tips and information from multiple provinces.

“To the public and our news partners — those here today, thank you. You played a role in assisting us with this investigation,” the statement reads.

Police say Mariecar has asked for privacy at this time as she takes time to reunite with Sarah.

Jackson was charged with one count of abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order on Jan. 21. He remains in custody and will be sent back to Saskatchewan for court proceedings.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Chase RCMP say man faces firearms charges after pistol reported falling from pants

READ MORE: 6-year-old helps save grandma, hailed as hero by Kamloops RCMP

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Amber Alert abduction

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations continue to drop, nine new deaths reported
Next story
Sc’ianew signs deal working with partners to protect Mary Hill

Just Posted

From left to right, Craig Davis, president of Pearson College, Metchosin Mayor John Ranns, Sc’ianew First Nations Chief Russ Chipps and Katie Black, executive director of Habitat Acquisition Trust signing the standstill agreement on Feb. 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sc’ianew signs deal working with partners to protect Mary Hill

Members of Greater Victoria’s Ukrainian community at a solidarity gathering outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 24, less than a day after Russia’s military attacked Ukraine on multiple fronts. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Ukrainian community gathers in Victoria while fearing for loved ones amid Russian assault

Greater Victoria School District trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter have been censured by the board and suspended from their duties until October for misconduct relating to bullying and harassment complaints. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria trustees’ suspensions result of disparaging Twitter comments, board chair says

A 12-foot aluminum boat found in the Gorge Waterway Feb. 12. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for owner of boat found in Gorge Waterway