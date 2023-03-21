Mount Kitchener, outside of Sayward, was the site of a search and rescue effort by Campbell River Search and Rescue Sunday evening. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue Society/Facebook

Mount Kitchener, outside of Sayward, was the site of a search and rescue effort by Campbell River Search and Rescue Sunday evening. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue Society/Facebook

Satellite tracking helps rescue injured skier from remote North Island area

Search and Rescue assists in rescuing skier in Mount Kitchener area, near Sayward

  • Mar. 21, 2023 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) was called in to assist in a rescue this weekend of an injured skier in the area of Mount Kitchener, near Sayward.

At just before 3 p.m. on March 20, Search and Rescue was alerted about an injured skier on the mountainside. Just a couple of hours later, they had located the victim and had transported the victim back to Campbell River airport via helicopter by 5:15 p.m.

“It’s absolutely essential for a timely response in this sort of environment,” said Dylan Baker of the CRSAR, the search manager who was in charge of the operation, adding that the victim has serious injuries but they are not life threatening.

READ MORE: Campbell River Search and Rescue looking to expand their hall

What played a critical role in locating the victim, was the usage of SOS satellite tracking. Given that it was in a mountainous area, cell phones signals are usually faint.

“It is common for a lot of the wilderness on the North Island (to have) a lack of cell phone service in these areas,” said Baker. “When this occurs, satellite SOS systems like Inreach, SPOT or Zoleo is the best way to let emergency services know that help is urgently needed, and precisely where.”

Baker said that the fact that this operation was during the day, with hours of daylight still available played a critical role as well.

“Very few search and rescue teams in B.C. have the capacity to operate in aircraft at night. A response at night may have involved snowmobiles, skiers or a request from the SAR to involve a Lower Mainland team or the Royal Canadian Air Force 442 squadron for assistance,” Baker said.

The victim was airlifted to an ambulance at Campbell River Airport.

“This rescue, like so many others, was only possible through the dedication, professionalism and the hard work of the many volunteers at Campbell River SAR,” Baker said.

For more information on Campbell River Search and Rescue, visit www.crsar.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSaywardSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UVic researchers help bring First Nation back to Nootka Island with wave power
Next story
Smelly worker, disappointing bath bar: Odd complaints filed to BBB in 2022

Just Posted

Anna’s hummingbird babies need near constant feeding by syringe. (Courtesy BC SPCA)
Disturbed nests, chicks best left alone in Greater Victoria, says wildlife specialist

So pleased with her golden gown selection from The Magic Wand Project, Angelina Moodie shared photos of the big day with founder Elizabeth Surerus. (Courtesy Elizabeth Surerus)
Low-cost borrowing an option for grad celebration gear in Greater Victoria

West Shore RCMP saw an increase in the number of child pornography cases it investigated in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Child pornography investigations double on the West Shore

The Gulf Islands Fire Rescue Cadet Camp includes instruction in auto extrication. (Courtesy Greg Hankins)
Southern Gulf Islands and southern Vancouver Island youth receiving fire and rescue training