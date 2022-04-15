Victoria police approach and surrounded Save Old Growth protestors blocking southbound traffic at the intersection of Douglas Street and Burnside Road on Jan. 10. The organization says it will protest in Victoria April 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Save Old Growth says supporters will block Greater Victoria traffic to start Easter weekend

Demonstrators plan to block Trans-Canada Highway at an unnamed location

An ongoing protest over logging in B.C. is expected to disrupt traffic Friday (April 15) in Victoria.

Supporters of Save Old Growth plan to disrupt traffic, at an unnamed location as part of an ongoing demand that the government pass legislation to end all old growth logging in the province.

So far 78 people have been arrested in BC since January for disrupting the Trans Canada Highway.

The goal is to see the subject come up over Easter dinners across the Island, said Ian Weber, one of the coordinators for Save Old Growth

“I truly sympathize with anyone who is delayed on the way to see their loved ones but one of the largest on-land carbon sinks must be preserved if we want any chance of having a planet that can grow food in the next few decades,” he said.

Victoria police arrested three protesters with Save Old Growth on April 4, for blocking northbound traffic on Douglas Street. That day roughly 20 supporters gathered on the sidewalk at the Finlayson and Douglas streets intersection at 7:45 a.m. and took turns blocking the three northbound lanes.

Since the start of the escalated protest in January, Save Old Growth said 78 supporters have been arrested across the province.

