Scammers deceive 2 West Shore residents with fraudulent cheques

The West Shore RCMP is warning residents after two people reported being scammed by buyers pretending to be interested in purchasing their online items in the span of one week.

RCMP say both victims were targeted by a buyer who claimed to be from Arizona. The buyer sent the victims a cheque for their online items, with an extra amount to cover the cost of delivery.

Both victims deposited their cheques, worth between $1,200 and $2,500, and then sent part of the money to a delivery person selected by the suspect.

It was only after they had sent the delivery money that their banks notified them that the cheques had been fraudulent.

RCMP say the victim’s banks are investigating. The department is warning residents to only rely on cheques from people they know and trust.

fraudfraud preventionWest ShoreWestshore RCMP