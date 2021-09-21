The Saanich Fire Department is reminding residents it will not ask for monetary donations over the phone after reports of scammers targeting local residents. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Fire Department is reminding residents it will not ask for monetary donations over the phone after reports of scammers targeting local residents. (Black Press Media file photo)

Scammers masquerading as firefighters targeting Saanich residents

Saanich Fire Department issues warning after scammers attempt to solicit money from victims

The Saanich Fire Department is warning residents about a phone scam targeting locals.

Residents have been receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be the department in an attempt to solicit money from victims.

Saanich Fire took to Twitter Monday to remind locals it does not ask for money over the phone and urged residents to be aware while ignoring any of these calls.

ALSO READ: Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria deliver final $25,000 cheque for VGH

ALSO READ: Saanich firefighters rescue horse stuck in a bog near Viaduct Avenue

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich

Previous story
National election result perplexing to Cowichan-Malahat-Langford’s runner-up DeLong
Next story
B.C. public schools, government offices to close Sept. 30

Just Posted

The Saanich Fire Department is reminding residents it will not ask for monetary donations over the phone after reports of scammers targeting local residents. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scammers masquerading as firefighters targeting Saanich residents

The Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary is part of stewardship initiatives that help protect habitats. (Black Press Media file photo)
Swan Lake biologist to share how Saanich residents can better connect to nature

An aerial view over Oak Bay and the marina. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP recover dinghy, motors swiped from Oak Bay Marina

Three more flight exposures have been reported through Greater Victoria, including one on Harbour Air. (Black Press Media file photo)
3 COVID-19 cases reported on flights through Victoria